Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.44. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 566,391 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$762,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$488,000. Also, Senior Officer David James Vaughan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,000. Insiders sold a total of 1,683,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,138 over the last quarter.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

