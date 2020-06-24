Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.44. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 566,391 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$762,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$488,000. Also, Senior Officer David James Vaughan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,000. Insiders sold a total of 1,683,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,138 over the last quarter.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Declines By 5.4%
Short Interest in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Declines By 5.4%
Marcus Ryu Sells 19,898 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc Stock
Marcus Ryu Sells 19,898 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc Stock
Kinsale Capital Group Inc Short Interest Update
Kinsale Capital Group Inc Short Interest Update
Badger Meter, Inc. Short Interest Update
Badger Meter, Inc. Short Interest Update
Mitek Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Mitek Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report