Domtar (TSE:UFS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.92

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and traded as low as $29.59. Domtar shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 76,743 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.99.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.36) by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 4.8519743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

