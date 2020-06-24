Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.11. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 134,098 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.