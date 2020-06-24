LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

LKA Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:LKAI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

LKA Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Wonder property that includes 3 patented and 23 unpatented mining claims located to the south of Lake City, Colorado; and the Ute-Ulay property comprising 27 patented mining claims located to the west of Lake City, Colorado.

