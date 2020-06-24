Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,251.00

Shares of Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,251.00 and traded as low as $1,250.00. Gamma Communications shares last traded at $1,250.00, with a volume of 15,381 shares trading hands.

GAMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,374 ($17.49).

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,251 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,258.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.27), for a total transaction of £600,000 ($763,650.25).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.