Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.02

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $7.99. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

About Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million
Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.20 Million
Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.20 Million
Tecnoglass Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.13 Million
Tecnoglass Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.13 Million
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.31 Million
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.31 Million
Neutral Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Distil Stock Price
Neutral Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Distil Stock Price
Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Price
Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Price


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report