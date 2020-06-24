Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.02

Shares of Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $7.99. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

