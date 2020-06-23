Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.74 and its 200-day moving average is $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

