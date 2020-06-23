Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2,270.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,773 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Macy’s worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 165,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

