Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78,858 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $196,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

