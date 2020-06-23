FormulaFolio Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day moving average is $296.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

