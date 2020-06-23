Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.25 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,588,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,405,873 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 11.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Microsoft worth $3,246,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $200.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

