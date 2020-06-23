AIA Investment Management Private Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.