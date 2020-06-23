Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 246,524 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 246,524 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Apple worth $830,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.05.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

