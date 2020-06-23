Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 46,192 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

