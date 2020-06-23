Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPX. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.59.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

