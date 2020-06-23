Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,090,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,492,794 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,792,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $200.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

