Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,271,865 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,710,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,271,865 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.34% of Microsoft worth $4,054,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,589 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 493,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 30.4% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 299,045 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

