Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 737,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $41,230,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $17,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 658,152 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $656.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

