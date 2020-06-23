Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 153,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.13% of Cytokinetics worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 187.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,948 shares of company stock worth $2,158,233. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

