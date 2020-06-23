Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $99,464.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

