LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $32,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.