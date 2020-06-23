Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255,797 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.