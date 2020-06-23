Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,474 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.98 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CBRL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

