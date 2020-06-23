Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,256 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of LivaNova worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 28.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIVN. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.