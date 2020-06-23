Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,504 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Chegg worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 108.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

CHGG opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -634.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

