PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1,439.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. AXA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124,784 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PEP opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

