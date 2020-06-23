Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 30,515 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Whirlpool stock opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $126.65. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

