DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399,323 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $46,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,258,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.