Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,030 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Retail Properties of America worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 2,887,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 601,604 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 284,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of RPAI opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.