Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.61.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

