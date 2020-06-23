Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 501,313 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,313 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

