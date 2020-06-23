Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,906,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.12% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

NYSE:OVV opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Ovintiv
Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Ovintiv
783,578 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP
783,578 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Innoviva Inc Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
Innoviva Inc Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC
SLM Corp Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc
SLM Corp Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc
Apache Co. Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Apache Co. Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Dorman Products Inc. Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc
Dorman Products Inc. Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report