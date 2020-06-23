783,578 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 783,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.