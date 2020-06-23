Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Innoviva worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 50.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

