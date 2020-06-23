Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.18% of Boston Beer worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 33.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $535.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.15. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $587.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total value of $8,662,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total value of $374,112.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,052 shares of company stock valued at $51,115,258. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

