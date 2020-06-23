Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $35,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,566,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,186,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after buying an additional 94,321 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,091,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

