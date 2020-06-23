Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,705 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

