Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.77 Million Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Wendys worth $32,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wendys stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

