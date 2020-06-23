Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Watts Water Technologies worth $32,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,789 shares of company stock worth $1,113,914. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.