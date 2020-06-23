Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $79,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 703,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 649,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after buying an additional 493,315 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.93. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.