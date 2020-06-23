Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,920 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.