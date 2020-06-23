Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HMS were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 266,102 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HMS by 3,290.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,466 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,192 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.