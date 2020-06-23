Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 60,598 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,598 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Polaris Industries worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,673,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 461,218 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.23.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

