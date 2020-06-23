Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Macy’s worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,185,000 after buying an additional 21,009,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,799,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,637,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after buying an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of M stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

