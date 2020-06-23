Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Willdan Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLDN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Chow sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $113,648.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Holdsworth, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

