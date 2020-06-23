China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

CHU stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.