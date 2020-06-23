Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,439 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.59% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $22,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

PEB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.