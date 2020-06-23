Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,691 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Medpace worth $33,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.
Medpace Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
