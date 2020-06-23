Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $32,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 159.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brunswick by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of BC stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -251.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

