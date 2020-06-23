Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 52,543 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 209.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,543 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.